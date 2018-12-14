The White House is relaxing Obama-era rules meant to make school lunches healthier, but local students will be hard-pressed to spot any changes in the lunch line.
That’s because La Crosse County’s three largest school districts — La Crosse, Onalaska and Holmen — will continue following the current nutrition standards, even as the White House restores their ability to serve fattier milk and fewer whole grains.
“We plan to continue down the path that we’ve been on, because that’s what’s best for our students,” said Michael Gasper, nutrition director for the School District of Holmen. Gasper said there was early pushback against the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act, championed by Michelle Obama and passed in 2010, but students have come to embrace the healthier fare.
“If you walk into our schools, you’ll see all of our kids eating fruits and vegetables,” he said. “Their trays are pretty full. I mean, I’m not sure I could eat it all.”
The White House’s new rules, developed by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, will make three changes beginning in July 2019.
First, schools will have to ensure that only half of their grains — pizza crust, pasta, hamburger buns — are made primarily from whole grain. The Obama-era rules required that all grains be whole grain-rich.
Second, schools will have the option of serving low-fat flavored milk, instead of only skim flavored milk.
Third, schools will have more time to hit federal targets for sodium reduction in their meals.
Lyn Halvorson, school nutrition supervisor for the School District of La Crosse, said the district is ahead of schedule on sodium reduction and will continue serving whole grains and skim milk.
She said the 2010 act pushed the district to serve less meats and more salads, and to make a number of healthy substitutions, including serving brown rice instead of white rice.
Food manufacturers have also gotten up to speed, she said, improving the taste and quality of their healthier products.
“This district has always stayed on trend with nutrition research, whether or not it was required,” Halvorson said. “We’ve had salad bars in our schools for many, many years, but in the past few years, I’ve seen students taking good proportions of fruits and vegetables. I’m proud of how they’ve switched their eating.”
Kerry Johnson, nutrition director for the School District of Onalaska, said she’s seen similar progress in her district’s cafeterias.
“We think a lot of the things that were implemented were beneficial to student health,” she said. “We’re certainly not going to go backward.”
Congressional Republicans have argued that students do not like the new, healthier lunches, and that there has been an increase in food waste at schools across the nation.
But local school officials say that isn’t necessarily the case.
Gasper said there’s no more food waste than before -- there might even be less. He added that the district gets “a lot more 5s than 1s” from students who rate the meals online.
Nutrition directors point out that the trend toward healthier school lunches has coincided with a national embrace of plant-based, locally sourced foods.
Halvorson said that, when she began working in school nutrition in the 1980s, schools moved away from scratch meals in favor of packaged and processed foods: pizza, hotdogs, tacos.
The last few years, she said, have been a reversal of course.
“Now we’re trending back the other way, with more local foods and more foods from scratch,” she said. “We have school gardens. We pay closer attention to nutrition information. We buy local whenever possible.
“Families want to know where their food comes from. I think students do, too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.