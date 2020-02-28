At UW-La Crosse, David Gergen calls for unity and national healing

David Gergen scolded Democrats and Republicans for drifting too far left and too far right and stressed the importance of the two sides coming together during a guest lecture Thursday at UW-La Crosse.
Gergen, a prominent political commentator and former presidential adviser, spoke to a crowd of several hundred students and community members in the Student Union, part of the UW-L political science department’s Civility in a Partisan Era series.
Expressing both fear and hope for the future of the United States, Gergen described himself as a short-term pessimist and a long-term optimist.
“When you start to lose a sense of sharing the globe or sharing the country, things start to come apart, and that’s where we are now,” Gergen said. “But there are reasons to be hopeful. We’re not smarter than a lot of other countries, but we are more resilient. We just have to stick together on this and start talking to each other in the way we used to talk to each other.”
Gergen reminisced about the civility and selflessness of the World War II generation and called for the creation of a national service system, in which all young people would spend a year serving in the military or volunteering for a school, hospital, prison or nonprofit organization.
“One of the best things that ever happened to me, coming out of two elite universities, was I went into the Navy and lived with kids who barely finished high school,” he said. “I understood their dreams, their hopes, their fears. It really democratized me and got me off my high horse. It was a privilege to do that.”
Drawing from his extensive experience in Washington, Gergen sprinkled his lecture with stories about John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan.
Once, he said, Kennedy asked his press secretary to secure 1,000 Cuban cigars. The press secretary, puzzled by the odd request, did exactly that. The next day, Kennedy went on national television and announced a trade embargo against Cuba.
"There's someone who had a sense of humor," Gergen said. "He understood how important it was."
All told, Gergen served four presidents over parts of three decades. Anyone who spends that much time in the White House will “realize how precious that office is and how important it is for not just the country, but the world," he said.
That’s why the past four years under President Donald Trump have been so upsetting to him.
“I think his policies are actually, in some cases, something we should look at with some seriousness,” Gergen said. “It’s not the issues that bother me. It’s the tone that bothers me. If we believe in a civil world, I hope that our kids aren’t like him. I hope that my grandkids aren’t like him.”
Yet, Gergen predicted that Democrats will have a hard time defeating Trump in November.
He knocked Sen. Elizabeth Warren for being too far left and dismissed front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders for being even further left.
“Bernie wants to change the country very dramatically — he calls it a revolution — and I don’t agree with him about that,” Gergen said. “We’ve always said no to socialism. I don’t think it has a place in this country.”
Gergen argued that former Vice Presdient Joe Biden is perhaps the best hope for those seeking a moderate savior, someone who can rally both Democrats and Republicans to stitch the country back together.
“I’d like to see Biden come in for four years and bring in the best people from both parties,” he said. “It shouldn’t be about ambition. It should be about healing.”