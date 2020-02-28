At UW-La Crosse, David Gergen calls for unity and national healing

David Gergen scolded Democrats and Republicans for drifting too far left and too far right and stressed the importance of the two sides coming together during a guest lecture Thursday at UW-La Crosse.

Gergen, a prominent political commentator and former presidential adviser, spoke to a crowd of several hundred students and community members in the Student Union, part of the UW-L political science department’s Civility in a Partisan Era series.

Expressing both fear and hope for the future of the United States, Gergen described himself as a short-term pessimist and a long-term optimist.

“When you start to lose a sense of sharing the globe or sharing the country, things start to come apart, and that’s where we are now,” Gergen said. “But there are reasons to be hopeful. We’re not smarter than a lot of other countries, but we are more resilient. We just have to stick together on this and start talking to each other in the way we used to talk to each other.”

Gergen reminisced about the civility and selflessness of the World War II generation and called for the creation of a national service system, in which all young people would spend a year serving in the military or volunteering for a school, hospital, prison or nonprofit organization.