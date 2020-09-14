Author to give Viterbo Ethics lecture Sept. 22 on internments of Japanese-Americans

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Award-winning author Julie Otsuka will speak as part of the Viterbo University D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership virtual Fall Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 on Facebook Live.

Based on Otsuka’s own family history, her book “When the Emperor Was Divine” is the story of the incarceration of a Japanese-American family during World War II.

Otsuka’s grandfather was arrested by the FBI as a suspected spy for Japan the day after Pearl Harbor was bombed, and her mother, uncle and grandmother spent three years in a prison camp in Topaz, Utah.

“When the Emperor Was Divine” has been translated into 11 languages and was on numerous best-seller lists.

A New York Times reviewer called it “a resonant and beautifully nuanced achievement” and a USA Today reviewer described it as “a gem of a book and one of the most vivid history lessons you’ll ever learn.”

A California native, Julie Otsuka studied art as an undergraduate at Yale University and earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from Columbia University. She is also the author of the acclaimed book “The Buddha in the Attic.”

Go to the Viterbo Ethics Facebook page to view the presentation. A Facebook account is not required. For a full schedule of D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership events, visit www.viterbo.edu/ethics.

