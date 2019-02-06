Try 1 month for 99¢
Bangor Middle and High School students of the month for January:

Grade 6

  • Kylie Anderson, daughter of Jeff and Laura Anderson

Grade 7

  • Caden Justinger, son of Brandon and Melissa Justinger

Grade 8

  • AJ Adams, son of Toby and Sue Adams

Grade 9

  • Rebecca Schaub, daughter of Mike and Julie Schaub

Grade 10

  • Hayden Lyga, son of Mike and Jac Lyga

Grade 11

  • Jayden Nachtigal, son of Scott and Tammie Nachtigal

Grade 12

  • Isaac Bachmann, son of Matt and Sheila Bachmann
