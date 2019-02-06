Bangor Middle and High School students of the month for January:
Grade 6
- Kylie Anderson, daughter of Jeff and Laura Anderson
Grade 7
- Caden Justinger, son of Brandon and Melissa Justinger
Grade 8
- AJ Adams, son of Toby and Sue Adams
Grade 9
- Rebecca Schaub, daughter of Mike and Julie Schaub
Grade 10
- Hayden Lyga, son of Mike and Jac Lyga
Grade 11
- Jayden Nachtigal, son of Scott and Tammie Nachtigal
Grade 12
- Isaac Bachmann, son of Matt and Sheila Bachmann
