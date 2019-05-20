Bangor Middle/High School April 2019 Students of the Month:
Grade 6
- Madisen Skrede, daughter of Chris Skrede and Amanda Anderson
Grade 7
- Halie Lictao, daughter of Jason and Hannah Lictao
Grade 8
- Megan Marr, daughter of Eric Marr and Tammy Marr
Grade 9
- Dominic Keivel, son of Steve and Cheryl Keivel
Grade 10
- Lizzy Glandt, daughter of Steve and Michelle Glandt
Grade 11
- Brittney Kundinger, daughter of Jon Kundinger and Becky Winger
Grade 12
- Justin Wiggins, son of Eric and Jena Wiggins
