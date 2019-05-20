Try 3 months for $3

Bangor Middle/High School April 2019 Students of the Month:

Grade 6

  • Madisen Skrede, daughter of Chris Skrede and Amanda Anderson

Grade 7

  • Halie Lictao, daughter of Jason and Hannah Lictao

Grade 8

  • Megan Marr, daughter of Eric Marr and Tammy Marr

Grade 9

  • Dominic Keivel, son of Steve and Cheryl Keivel

Grade 10

  • Lizzy Glandt, daughter of Steve and Michelle Glandt

Grade 11

  • Brittney Kundinger, daughter of Jon Kundinger and Becky Winger

Grade 12

  • Justin Wiggins, son of Eric and Jena Wiggins
