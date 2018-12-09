Bangor Middle/High School
Bangor Middle/High School November 2018 Students of the Month:
Sixth grade
- Elliot Kruse, son of Eric and Vicki Kruse
Seventh grade
- Natalie Kadrmas, daughter of Brian and Robin Kadrams
Eighth grade
- Adrianna Massman, daughter of Rich and Michelle Massman
Ninth grade
- Aliyah Langrehr, daughter of Tim and Sheryl Langrehr
10th grade
- Cory Marsh, son of Matt and Brenda Marsh
11th grade
- Kaitlyn Solberg, daughter of Peter and Kathy Solberg
12th grade
- Josie Hansen, daughter of Greg and Kari Hansen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.