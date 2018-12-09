Try 1 month for 99¢

Bangor Middle/High School

Bangor Middle/High School November 2018 Students of the Month:

Sixth grade

  • Elliot Kruse, son of Eric and Vicki Kruse

Seventh grade

  • Natalie Kadrmas, daughter of Brian and Robin Kadrams

Eighth grade

  • Adrianna Massman, daughter of Rich and Michelle Massman

Ninth grade

  • Aliyah Langrehr, daughter of Tim and Sheryl Langrehr

10th grade

  • Cory Marsh, son of Matt and Brenda Marsh

11th grade

  • Kaitlyn Solberg, daughter of Peter and Kathy Solberg

12th grade

  • Josie Hansen, daughter of Greg and Kari Hansen
Log in or Activate your account.