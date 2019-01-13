Try 1 month for 99¢

Bangor Middle/High School November students of the month:

Sixth grade

  • Zackery Dewall, son of Mike and Lynnette DeWall

Seventh grade

  • Leslie Daines, daughter of David and Holly Daines

Eighth grade

  • Nash Nagy, son of Matthew and Bernadette Nagy

Ninth grade

  • Carson Lor, son of Kou and Amber Lor

10th grade

  • Nathan Holm, son of Jeff and Erin Holm

11th grade

  • Jadrian Lor, daughter of Kou and Amber Lor

12th grade

  • Hannah Crenshaw, daughter of Ben and Joy Crenshaw
