Bangor Middle/High School November students of the month:
Sixth grade
- Zackery Dewall, son of Mike and Lynnette DeWall
Seventh grade
- Leslie Daines, daughter of David and Holly Daines
Eighth grade
- Nash Nagy, son of Matthew and Bernadette Nagy
Ninth grade
- Carson Lor, son of Kou and Amber Lor
10th grade
- Nathan Holm, son of Jeff and Erin Holm
11th grade
- Jadrian Lor, daughter of Kou and Amber Lor
12th grade
- Hannah Crenshaw, daughter of Ben and Joy Crenshaw
