Bangor Middle/High School students of the month for December
Grade 6
- Camdyn Lyga, daughter of Mike and Jac Lyga
Grade 7
- Josef Gasper, son of Matt Gasper and Tyffany Gasper
Grade 8
- Owen Niedfeldt, son of Andrew Niedfeldt and Theresa Niedfeldt
Grade 9
- Bradyn Glasspoole, son of Craig Glasspoole and Shelia Kendhammer
Grade 10
- Dawson Daines, son of David and Holly Daines
Grade 11
- Zane Langrehr, son of Dean and Dee Langrehr
Grade 12
Makayla Challet, daughter of Wesley and Penny Stock