Bangor Middle/High School students of the month for December
0 comments

Bangor Middle/High School students of the month for December

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bangor Middle/High School students of the month for December

Grade 6

  • Camdyn Lyga, daughter of Mike and Jac Lyga

Grade 7

  • Josef Gasper, son of Matt Gasper and Tyffany Gasper

Grade 8

  • Owen Niedfeldt, son of Andrew Niedfeldt and Theresa Niedfeldt

Grade 9

  • Bradyn Glasspoole, son of Craig Glasspoole and Shelia Kendhammer

Grade 10

  • Dawson Daines, son of David and Holly Daines

Grade 11

  • Zane Langrehr, son of Dean and Dee Langrehr

Grade 12

Makayla Challet, daughter of Wesley and Penny Stock

+6 
Bradyn Glasspoole.jpg

Glasspoole
+6 
Camdyn Lyga.jpg

Lyga
+6 
Dawson Daines.jpg

Daines
+6 
Josef Gasper.jpg

Gasper
+6 
Makayla Challet.jpg

Challet
+6 
Owen Niedfeldt.jpg

Niedfeldt
+6 
Zane Langrehr.jpg

Langrehr
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News