Bangor Middle/High School students of the month for October:
Grade 6
- Gabriel Cropp, son of Mark and Amy Cropp
Grade 7
- Anna Fronk, daughter of Travis and Sarah Fronk
Grade 8
- Ethan Bushman, son of Andy Bushman and Deanna Koller, and Kevin and Diane Koller
Grade 9
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
- Nash Nagy, son of Matthew Nagy and Bernadette Nagy
Grade 10
- Treyton Peters, son of Dale and Julie Arndt
Grade 11
- Hank Reader, son of Tony and Mia Reader
Grade 12
- Isaac Donskey, son of Ron and Sue Donskey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.