Bangor Middle/High School students of the month for October:

Grade 6

  • Marissa Eckland, daughter of DJ and Gretchen Eckland

Grade 7

  • Ella Hansen, daughter of Greg and Kari Hansen

Grade 8

  • Gavin Benzing, son of James Benzing and Jessica Berger

Grade 9

  • Landen Freismuth, son of Travis and Maria Freismuth

Grade 10

  • Jadyn Larson, daughter of Dan Larson and Tanya Langmeier

Grade 11

  • Adam Streeton, son of Dale and Pattie Streeton

Grade 12

  • Olivia Wuensch, daughter of Paul and Michelle Wuensch
