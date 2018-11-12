Bangor Middle/High School students of the month for October:
Grade 6
- Marissa Eckland, daughter of DJ and Gretchen Eckland
Grade 7
- Ella Hansen, daughter of Greg and Kari Hansen
Grade 8
- Gavin Benzing, son of James Benzing and Jessica Berger
Grade 9
- Landen Freismuth, son of Travis and Maria Freismuth
Grade 10
- Jadyn Larson, daughter of Dan Larson and Tanya Langmeier
Grade 11
- Adam Streeton, son of Dale and Pattie Streeton
Grade 12
- Olivia Wuensch, daughter of Paul and Michelle Wuensch
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.