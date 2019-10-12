{{featured_button_text}}

Bangor Middle/High School students of the month for September:

Grade 6

  • Jordan Sackmaster, daughter of Dan Sackmaster and Jane Sackmaster

Grade 7

  • Madisen Skrede, daughter of Chris Skrede and Amanda Anderson

Grade 8

  • Lizzy Brasic, daughter of Matt and Gerlyn Brasic

Grade 9

  • Nora Tucker, daughter of Nathan and Amanda Tucker

Grade 10

  • Nora Wuensch, daughter of Paul and Michelle Wuensch

Grade 11

  • Sam Wittmershaus, son of Paul and Jeri Wittmershaus

Grade 12

  • Jayden Nachtigal, son of Scott and Tammie Jo Nachtigal
