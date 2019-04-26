Karri Bjornstad, speech and language pathologist for the Bangor School District, is being recognized for her 30-year career helping students with disabilities.
Bjornstad is this year’s winner of the Barb Breen Memorial Award, given to outstanding educators in Wisconsin.
The award is presented by the Elsie Shaw Parent Scholarship Fund and the statewide Circles of Life Conference, which brings together parents and teachers of children with disabilities.
“I’m honored and humbled, and I think it’s fabulous to have a colleague nominate you,” said Bjornstad, who was suggested by district special education coordinator Josh Chaplin.
She’ll receive her award during the Circles of Life Conference on Thursday in Stevens Point.
“It’s a reward in and of itself that someone has enough confidence and pride in you to share that with someone else,” she said.
Bjornstad, who joined the district in 1988, works with students individually and in small groups, helping them improve their communication skills.
She teaches students of all ages and abilities. Some are nonverbal, she said, and some have more mild challenges.
While high expectations sometimes make Bjornstad feel as if her students are playing catch-up, there are few better feelings, she said, than seeing them break through.
“The most rewarding part is when kids who come in without language skills learn how to express their thoughts and ideas,” she said. “The joy it brings them, their family and their peers … is just thrilling.”
Michelle Harper, a special education teacher at Bangor Middle School, has worked with Bjornstad for 20 years. There are few teachers, Harper said, who can match Bjornstad’s dedication to her students.
“She's hardworking and always puts her students first,” Harper said. “She really goes above and beyond for her students, both in and out of the classroom. I’m really proud for her and the body of work that she’s done.”
