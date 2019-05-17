Graduation ceremonies for Bangor High School will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Bangor High School.
Candidates for graduation: Thor Anderson, Samantha Antony, Isaac Bachmann, Brianna Bores, Madison Brownell, Caiden Buehler, Brendan Burke, Hannah Crenshaw, Hadden Diehlmann, Allison Everson, Jaden Fargen, Brandon Freit, Jaymeson Freit, Trent Freit, Noah Friet, Josephine Hansen, Brayden Horstman, Dalton Johnson, Trevor Jones, Alexander Knudtson, Cora Kostuch, Cody Lambert, Ashlie Lockington, Taylor Lowe, Ashley Martinson, Kiana Moore, Alexia Najera, Ian Netwal, Courtney Oesterle, Dalton Peters, Victoria Roosa, Jordyn Schurhammer, Kaitlyn Solberg, Dylan Sprain, Erika Swartz, Karyn Wehrs, Tristan Wells, Olivia West, Brenna Whalen, Justin Wiggins, Katelynn Willhite, Tessa Wilson, Wyatt Wolfe and Olivia Wuensch.
