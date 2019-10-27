{{featured_button_text}}

Blair-Taylor Middle-High School students of the month for September:

Grade 7

  • Francesca Zentgraf, daughter of Tammie Zentgraf and Erik Zentgraf

Grade 8

  • Paige Kelly, daughter of Justin and Sherry Kelly

Grade 9

  • Alexia Lofgren, daughter of Bobbi Lofgren

Grade 10

  • Daniel Bjorge, son of John and Kathleen Bjorge

Grade 11

Jesse Reindl, son of Samantha Stark and Jacob Reindl

