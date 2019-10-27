Blair-Taylor Middle-High School students of the month for September:
Grade 7
- Francesca Zentgraf, daughter of Tammie Zentgraf and Erik Zentgraf
Grade 8
- Paige Kelly, daughter of Justin and Sherry Kelly
Grade 9
- Alexia Lofgren, daughter of Bobbi Lofgren
Grade 10
- Daniel Bjorge, son of John and Kathleen Bjorge
Grade 11
Jesse Reindl, son of Samantha Stark and Jacob Reindl
