Bookworms at Southern Bluffs: Elementary receives book donation from La Crosse Public Library

Students at Southern Bluffs Elementary School have some reading to do. And by the looks of it, they couldn't be happier.
The school's fourth graders received a shipment of several dozen books Tuesday as part of the La Crosse Public Library's annual Give a Gift event.
Each of the past two years, the library has partnered with the School District of La Crosse and the La Crosse Public Education Foundation to bring students across the district a pile of colorful new paperbacks.
"Lifelong learning is what we're all about," library director Shanneon Grant said. "Starting them young, getting that momentum built ... it's so important. And it's awesome to see the kids' smiling faces."
The books are purchased with funds donated by the community and are distributed to district elementary schools throughout the year.
Melissa Ender, the district's literacy specialist, said the donations lessen the burden on teachers who want to ensure their students never run out of good books.
"A lot of our teachers go out and buy books for students with their own money, but they can't always afford to do it," said Ender, noting all the benefits that can be derived from reading.
"It opens their minds to whole other worlds and ways of thinking," she said. "It helps them understand history. It expands their vocabulary. It's just so good for them."
Fourth grader Avah Connaughty said she enjoys reading because it allows her to exercise her imagination.
As excited as she was to dig into the new books, Avah was perhaps more excited to share two of her favorite books, which she donated herself, with the rest of her class.
"Wish" is about a girl who moves to a new town and befriends a stray dog that changes her outlook on life and family.
"Bad Guys" is about misfit animals that are out to prove they aren't as bad as their reputations suggest.
Either, according to Avah, will get your imagination racing.
"Those are some of my favorite books to read with my mom," she said. "I thought everyone else might like them, too."
