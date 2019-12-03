Bookworms at Southern Bluffs: Elementary receives book donation from La Crosse Public Library

Students at Southern Bluffs Elementary School have some reading to do. And by the looks of it, they couldn't be happier.

The school's fourth graders received a shipment of several dozen books Tuesday as part of the La Crosse Public Library's annual Give a Gift event.

Each of the past two years, the library has partnered with the School District of La Crosse and the La Crosse Public Education Foundation to bring students across the district a pile of colorful new paperbacks.

"Lifelong learning is what we're all about," library director Shanneon Grant said. "Starting them young, getting that momentum built ... it's so important. And it's awesome to see the kids' smiling faces."

The books are purchased with funds donated by the community and are distributed to district elementary schools throughout the year.

Melissa Ender, the district's literacy specialist, said the donations lessen the burden on teachers who want to ensure their students never run out of good books.

"A lot of our teachers go out and buy books for students with their own money, but they can't always afford to do it," said Ender, noting all the benefits that can be derived from reading.