Boss for a day: Southern Bluffs fourth-grader handed all the perks — and responsibilities — of being principal
Alex Heiderscheit spent Friday in the principal’s office.
But instead of a stern talking-to and the dreaded parental phone call, Alex, a fourth-grader at Southern Bluffs Elementary, was treated to chicken tenders and cheese curds.
He was met with wide smiles from students and teachers who addressed him as “Mr. Heiderscheit.”
And he was presented with a lanyard and badge certifying his new title: Alex Heiderscheit, principal for the day.
“I thought it would be fun to do everything the principal does,” said Alex, who won the honor in December, at an auction supporting the school’s parent-teacher organization. “We have to do meetings, lunch duty and then have lunch with Mrs. Schreiner. I’m looking forward to it."
With help from Lisa Schreiner, who will resume the duties of principal on Monday, Alex rattled through the morning announcements.
He shared the day’s lunch options (mac-and-cheese, chicken nuggets and yogurt), provided an update on the school’s math night (rescheduled) and wished a handful of students a happy birthday or half-birthday.
“Remember,” he said, signing off, “to be respectful, responsible and safe.”
The rest of Alex’s day was packed. There were administrators to meet, classrooms to visit, bottles of root beer to drink.
The 10-year-old, who loves football and knows all of the Fortnite dances, even looked the part of a principal — hair gelled, tie swinging, walkie-talkie in hand — as he made his rounds through the school.
“This is always a fun day for me,” said Schreiner, who has mentored six or seven of these precocious principals over the years. She has a photo of each one in her office.
“I get to spend the day with a student and experience school through their eyes,” she said. “It gives students the opportunity to see the school from a different perspective, and it gives me the opportunity to see things from their perspective, too.”
She tries to make each student’s experience a little different, she said, slipping in at least one surprise.
“I’m glad you brought a warm coat,” she said to Alex. “We might be going up on the roof today.”
After the morning announcements, Alex gave Superintendent Randy Nelson a tour of the school, showing him his classroom and the various art projects papering the halls.
“Is this man your boss?” one of the teachers asked Alex.
“Well,” Nelson said and chuckled. “Kind of.”
Alex said he was glad Nelson did not suspend school for a fifth-consecutive day, as a bitter cold front finally loosened its grip on the region. He was originally scheduled to serve as principal on Tuesday.
“At first, I was excited to do it on Tuesday,” Alex said. “Then, when I found out it was on Friday, I was excited again.”
If he could implement only one rule in his time as principal, Alex said he would require all students to wear coats, snow pants and boots whenever there’s snow on the ground.
Even when he’s not the principal, Alex sets a good example for his classmates — responsible, with a good head on his shoulders, Schreiner said. He hasn’t decided what he wants to be when he grows up, but his principal thinks he’d make a pretty good one in his own right — at least for one day.
“If he is who he is, he’ll do just fine,” Schreiner said. “I could probably leave and come back around 3:30, and all would be well.”
Kyle Farris can be reached at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.
