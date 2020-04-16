You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Breakfast Optimists honor La Crosse students
0 comments

Breakfast Optimists honor La Crosse students

{{featured_button_text}}

The Breakfast Optimists recognized their students of the winter months, inviting all those listed below, as well as their families and Logan La Crossroads teacher, Catherine Sobania, to meetings at the People's Food Co-op.

Students of the month were:

  • Joey Scaccio, 16, son of Jen and Joe Scaccio (September).
  • Vincent Moyer, 15, son of Kathy and Richard Moyer (October).
  • Sydney Goth, 15, daughter of Brooke and Jason Goth (November).
  • Adam Burkhardt, 15, son of Jamie and Lonnie Burkhardt (December).

All enjoyed the opportunity to connect and learn from other students, members and their families. Optimists will resume in-person meetings at their regular time as soon as conditions safely allow.

Regular meetings are at 7 a.m. Wednesday mornings in the second-floor conference room of the People's Food Co-op, 315 Fifth Ave. S., La Crosse.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News