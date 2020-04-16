Breakfast Optimists honor La Crosse students

The Breakfast Optimists recognized their students of the winter months, inviting all those listed below, as well as their families and Logan La Crossroads teacher, Catherine Sobania, to meetings at the People's Food Co-op.
Students of the month were:
- Joey Scaccio, 16, son of Jen and Joe Scaccio (September).
- Vincent Moyer, 15, son of Kathy and Richard Moyer (October).
- Sydney Goth, 15, daughter of Brooke and Jason Goth (November).
- Adam Burkhardt, 15, son of Jamie and Lonnie Burkhardt (December).
All enjoyed the opportunity to connect and learn from other students, members and their families. Optimists will resume in-person meetings at their regular time as soon as conditions safely allow.
Regular meetings are at 7 a.m. Wednesday mornings in the second-floor conference room of the People's Food Co-op, 315 Fifth Ave. S., La Crosse.
