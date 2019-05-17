Graduation ceremonies for Brookwood High School will be at 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, in the high school new gymnasium.
Valedictorian: Cassidy Green. Salutatorian: Robert Friske.
Candidates for graduation: Avery Arndt, Ashley Atteln, Haylie Beierle, Annastasia Bever, Eliza Blasing, Cole Brandau, Kaila Britton, Dylan Brooks, Samuel Brown, William Chadwick, Gabrielle Check, Bryce Coleman, Adrian Degenhardt, Aaron Dwyer, Robert Friske, Mackenzie Gnewikow, Cassidy Green, Karina Hansen, Kate Hyatt, Miranda Ingles, Hunter Jacobson, Tyler Johnson, Nicolas Koltermann, Kerwin Lozano, Jorge Madrigal, Brett Martin, Megan McGinnis, Dorothy McLendon, Domitila Mendoza, Margarita Mendoza, Jack Mulvaney, Kelsey Peterson, Emily Powell, Jesse Rueckheim, Tanner Rynes, Jacqueline Santiago-Bautista, Katelyn Schmitz, Brenda Tinoco-Mendoza, Owen Williams and Wyatt Woods.
