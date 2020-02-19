Building engineers, brick by brick: Trane hosts La Crosse tech ed students at annual event

Where some see a pile of plastic, Junior Schmidt sees the potential for cars, for cities, for anything and everything his mind can dream up.
“I like Legos because I can build anything I want, and it’s still going to look cool,” said Junior, an eighth grader at Lincoln Middle School. “There are just endless things you can create.”
Junior’s imagination was put to the test Wednesday as he and two dozen other La Crosse middle schoolers cracked their knuckles, rolled up their sleeves and grabbed a fistful of Legos — part of Trane’s annual student engineering week.
This week, 250 students from 11 area middle schools are visiting Trane’s 20th Street campus to tour laboratories, meet with engineers and try their hand at a little building and design.
“Eighth grade is a great time to get students interested in engineering, because they’re picking classes for high school and getting ready to choose a career path,” said Kristin Sullivan, compressor design team leader at Trane. “We need to hire engineers, and in eight years, a lot of these students could be engineers. But they probably won’t be unless we spark that interest now.”
Wednesday’s group, which included students from Lincoln and Mount Calvary-Grace Lutheran School, learned all about careers in engineering.
What job prospects are like. (Quite good.)
What classes they should take. (Math — lots of math.)
And how much they should expect to make. (Starting off, between $56,000 and $69,000 annually.)
But it was the Lego vehicle building contest, in which students compete to see whose design rolls the farthest when placed on a descending ramp, that stole their attention.
Working in small groups, the students began by experimenting with different designs — some lightweight and narrow, some heavy and wide, all built brick by interlocking brick.
Cadin Peterson’s group went for a narrow build, with six wheels and plenty of weight in the back, for stability.
Cadin has been building with Legos for as long as he can remember, since he was about 3, he said.
“If you have enough Legos, you can build anything,” he said. “And if you only have a few Legos, you can still build something small and interesting. It’s all about the imagination you put into it.”
There was a catch Wednesday that challenged even the most experienced Lego builders.
The students could not build their final vehicle themselves. Instead, after settling on a design, the students had to write out the building instructions, which would then be followed by a “robot” — in this case, a helpful adult volunteer.
A good design, then, would not be enough. A winning vehicle would also need clear and complete instructions.
“How do you think like a robot when you’re a person?” asked a frustrated Alex Maxwell.
“Let’s just act,” Cadin suggested, “like the robot is super-duper stupid.”
Paul Coenen, a technical education teacher at Lincoln, said he enjoys bringing students to Trane, because it gives them real-world examples of the topics he discusses in class.
“They love the hands-on activity and the pizza,” Coenen said. “It’s also cool for me because I tell them about these things, but since I’m their teacher, they don’t believe me. Then they come here, see the size of the building and size of the equipment, and it becomes real for them.”
Eighth grade can be a tricky time, when hopes for the future and fears about adulthood coalesce into a general state of anxiety.
But that’s child’s play compared to the tension of a Lego building contest, when the clock is winding down and there’s still so, so much to do.
For the Mount Calvary-Grace team especially, building a Lego car was uncharted territory.
“I played with Legos a lot when I was little,” Mari Gilbertson said. “But I always built spaceships, so I wouldn’t have to worry about wheels.”
Brynn Burr, who built many Lego houses in her day but no vehicles, was of two minds when assessing her team's chances.
“I’m pretty confident,” she said. “But I’m also kind of not.”
