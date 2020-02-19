Building engineers, brick by brick: Trane hosts La Crosse tech ed students at annual event

What job prospects are like. (Quite good.)

What classes they should take. (Math — lots of math.)

And how much they should expect to make. (Starting off, between $56,000 and $69,000 annually.)

But it was the Lego vehicle building contest, in which students compete to see whose design rolls the farthest when placed on a descending ramp, that stole their attention.

Working in small groups, the students began by experimenting with different designs — some lightweight and narrow, some heavy and wide, all built brick by interlocking brick.

Cadin Peterson’s group went for a narrow build, with six wheels and plenty of weight in the back, for stability.

Cadin has been building with Legos for as long as he can remember, since he was about 3, he said.

“If you have enough Legos, you can build anything,” he said. “And if you only have a few Legos, you can still build something small and interesting. It’s all about the imagination you put into it.”

There was a catch Wednesday that challenged even the most experienced Lego builders.