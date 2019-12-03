Building hate-free communities: Speaker highlights inclusion efforts at UW-La Crosse symposium

Discrimination toward Muslim Americans and other minorities is perhaps best illustrated by the way politicians and journalists speak about mass shootings, according to Masood Akhtar.

“When a shooter is Muslim … what happens with media and elected officials?” Akhtar asked a crowd Tuesday at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. “They say he’s a terrorist. Terrorist attack. And it doesn’t stop there. Muslim terrorist. Islamic terrorist, associating his action with our religion. And that’s where the problem is. If the shooter is a white, young kid, you don’t see those words.”

Akhtar, an anti-hate activist based in Madison, stressed the importance of fighting discrimination with education during his keynote address at the fifth-annual Hate/Bias Response Symposium at UW-L.

He also highlighted the work of an organization he founded, We Are Many United Against Hate, which seeks to address the root causes of hate through outreach and intervention.

“We strongly believe that when people are engaged, just like the way we are today, we understand each other better and address everyone’s concerns,” Akhtar said. “And then the fear and the hate start to disappear.”