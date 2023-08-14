For Western Technical College’s Diesel and Heavy Equipment Facility, a year makes all the difference.

In 2016, the diesel building was partially remodeled, and in 2022, it finally got the second half after several construction delays. It was part of a $4.7 million expansion and remodeling project which saw several changes and improvements to the building.

Perhaps the biggest change was the expansion to the building’s bay system. Previous years saw instructors and staff struggling to find appropriate space for trucks and other heavy equipment during instruction time. The expansion added 3,168 square feet to the north end of the facility. The addition adds much needed space and safety and allows instructors to focus on teaching, rather than organizing.

“In order to get the number of trucks into the proper place, it was like a jigsaw puzzle,” said Mike Poellinger, associate dean of the Integrated Technology division at Western. “It would take 3-4 people because you had to back in vehicles. It was like Tetris.”

Another large portion of the project was dedicated to improving classroom space in the building. The existing space missed the 2016 update, which left rugs in place for carpeting and HVAC problems that rendered the space unusable during hot and cold stretches of weather.

“The project provided a much better environment for students to learn what they needed to learn,” added Poellinger.

Like many of Western’s programs, diesel graduates are in high demand. According to Poellinger, the program graduates 20–24 students each year. Of those graduates, nearly all had jobs within one year of the two-year program, and several are local businesses, including Kwik Trip and Convenience Transportation. If they don’t have a job by graduation, it’s by choice.

“We’ve had graduates come in and talk to our students,” said Poellinger. “Some of them are making six figures a few years out of graduation. That’s how in-demand these students are coming out of college.”

That’s why the new space was very much welcomed by faculty and local employers.

“We had a national group come through our facility, and they said it was the nicest facility they have ever seen,” said Poellinger. “This is a great investment for our students and our local economy.”

Poellinger added that several students began the program prior to the renovations, then completed the program following the project. For those students, he says, it’s a huge and welcome change.

“It is literally a night and day difference,” he said. “The facility itself is completely different than what it was a year ago. It is just fantastic.”

Western’s Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technician program is 54 credits and begins every fall. To learn more, visit www.westerntc.edu/diesel-heavy-equipment-technician.