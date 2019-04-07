Upper Mississippi River scientists have conducted stimulating research for decades only to see it placed in an Onalaska laboratory.
Now, with help from librarians at UW-La Crosse’s Murphy Library, that work is going viral.
Murphy Library staff members are scanning materials brought to the library in a truckload last August. To date they’ve scanned, cataloged and put online more than 26,000 pages of material and more than 400 photographs. Those numbers will continue to grow. Online, the items are full-text searchable and will no doubt get hits worldwide.
“These materials were not easily accessible before and are now open and accessible to all who, in many cases, didn’t even know the materials existed,” says David Mindel, Murphy Library digital collections librarian. “It will become a standing, go-to research source. It’s intellectually valuable material pertinent to the Upper Mississippi River and beyond.”
The scanned materials date back to the mid-1940s, with the formation of the Upper Mississippi River Conservation Committee.
Scientists, researchers and Fish and Wildlife staff from five Mississippi River states — Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin — began cooperatively working together to take part in fishery investigations.
After success with that early cooperative work, the committee added those from law enforcement, water quality, wildlife, mussels, recreation and education.
Over the years, the conservation committee’s studies and records became a library housed at a variety of locations up and down the river, eventually settling on the Onalaska lab.
Some members utilized the library, but to others it remained unknown. Usage dropped off with reliance on the internet.
Upper Mississippi members quickly realized that for its library to continue documenting river history and contribute to future decisions, it needed to be digitally accessible.
They considered donating the materials to several institutions, focusing on those with a connection to the Mississippi River; with an easily accessible digital collection; and in a community frequently visited by Mississippi River conservationists. UW-L’s Murphy Library met all criteria.
The collection is diverse, with letters, publications, notes, maps and even raw data, some more than a century old. For the conservation group, one of the most important sub-collections was proceedings of its annual meetings, held since 1944.
Jeff Janvrin, a Mississippi River habitat specialist in fisheries management with the Wisconsin DNR in La Crosse, says it was appropriate the conservation committee’s 75th annual meeting was held in La Crosse March 19-21 as the online library kicked off.
“They also present a story about our 75-year growth in understanding the natural resources of the Mississippi River and how this knowledge and partnership has led to management actions,” Janvrin said.
Along with the researchers, the collection is for anyone interested in the Mississippi or large rivers.
“It is not just a collection of scientific publications about water quality, fish, wildlife and freshwater mussels,” Janvrin said. “It also includes many historical documents related to management of the Mississippi River for recreation, navigation, historic preservation and the vitality of river communities.”
For instance, the collection has stories of people who spent their careers working with the Mississippi — stories often not readily available. The stories unfold detailing conflict, controversy, cooperation and camaraderie.
Many are previously untold stories about people who worked for one of the five states or federal agencies, like the Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Geological Survey.
Janvrin says a recent review of some of the first documents digitized caught his eye — a letter written by Grace Gordon, whose father had worked at the Homer, Minnesota, federal fish hatchery in the early 1900s. The hatchery closed in 1952 and, although her letter is dated 1973, it is full of vivid memories and observations.
“Her letter gave life and personality to several decades of activity at the hatchery,” Janvrin said. “She described living and playing on the hatchery grounds, the hatcheries connection to the pearl button industry, and the people who worked there and neighbors. It is documents like these that provide a glimpse into the lives of people whose shoes the managers and biologists of today now fill.”
While the documents being scanned have deep roots to the region, the machine making the online library possible does too.
Indus International Inc., formed in 1986 when NRC Corp. closed operations in West Salem, is the only overhead book scanner manufactured in the U.S. Indus President Ameen Ayoob met Mindel in 2013 to service a scanner. The connection proved important years later when Mindel learned the size and scope of the collection and knew a large format scanner was needed.
Ayoob wanted Murphy Library to have its top-of-the-one BookScanner 9000, but knew Mindel had a limited budget. So, Indus donated a third of the cost, with the other two-thirds split by conservation group and UW-L.
A second company, The ResCarta Foundation, previously located in Onalaska, also has project ties. It preserves and makes the conservation group’s materials accessible online free of charge.
Find the collection at: https://digitalcollections.uwlax.edu/jsp/RcWebBrowse.jsp. Look for sub-collection “Upper Mississippi River Conservation Committee”
