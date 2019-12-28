Campus Connection: Partnership in La Crosse helps train anesthetists

But the coursework is only part of the picture. Students can continually see what they are learning in classes in the real-world setting as the school is based at the Advanced Medicine and Surgery Center at Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse. The program stands out from others because the school is so intimately tied to the hospital, Peterson says.

“Our students are part of our department and we work together when we take care of patients,” Peterson says.

All the CRNAs and anesthesiologists at Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse are instructors to the students in the clinical setting. Anesthesiologists and CRNAs also contribute to their education by lecturing about monitoring devices, preoperative assessment, pediatric patients, anesthesia during labor and delivery of obstetrical patients, cardiac anesthesia and ethics.

A 2016 graduate of the school, CRNA Heidi Inabnit says the program prepared her well by providing a good combination of the academic coursework and clinical experience.

Inabnit is happy to be part of the great team of CRNAs at the Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse — many who are also graduates of the school.