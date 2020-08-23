Campus Connection: Professor creates pandemic paintings

Four months into the project, Williams is pleased with its development.

Her subjects are painted on 11-inch-by-14-inch canvases rather quickly using oils, usually in one or two sessions, mainly from photographs. Adhering to physical distancing, Williams paints people in person, too.

Williams has connected with businesses she already frequents and has visited some for the first time. She does more than one painting at each business and plans to eventually exhibit one from each.

One of her hangouts has been Le Chateau’s terrace, which provides a perfect area for physical distancing.

Another has been Uptowne Café in north La Crosse. And, she also made an inaugural visit to Jen Barney’s Meringue Bakery before the Food Network Holiday Bake-Off champion officially opened her shop in downtown La Crosse.

Before Williams began “Painting Us Forward,” most of her paintings dealt with landscape and abstraction. She took a risk in shifting her subject matter — something she thinks will help her while teaching in these changing times.