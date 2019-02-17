A UW-La Crosse professor is among the Wisconsin Women’s Health Foundation’s five 2019 Champions in Women’s Health.
Keely Rees, who has taught in the university’s Health Education and Health Promotion Department since fall 2003, will receive the award at the Champions in Women’s Health Awards Ceremony & Reception April 27 in Madison. The honor is an opportunity to raise awareness about the work of health leaders in Wisconsin and recognizes those dedicated to improving the lives of the state’s women and their families.
“I feel very grateful to have worked in this state and community with so many strong women and young people working together,” Rees said.
Mental health conditions and chronic illnesses are at the forefront of women’s health issues in the Badger state, Rees said. Other pressing issues for women include violence, maternal health and access to reproductive health care.
Among her most recent analysis, Rees says she and a colleague are finishing research on menstrual cycles and young women’s attitudes and health practices that support healthy menstruation norms.
“Most women have engrained norms and attitudes about menstruation as something negative,” Rees said. “Our work really is about a paradigm shift regarding the physiological and psychological aspects in our culture around menstruation.”
Rees says, ironically, her other recent work in collaboration with the county and other colleagues has been with men and how they protect themselves and their partners regarding sexual health and using barrier methods. She has also been examining how women are engaged in public health advocacy locally and nationally, along with preparing women to effectively advocate policy work.
Rees is quick to point out that her work is done with a lot of collaboration and support from other health advocates. “I am grateful to my students over the past decade as I learn so much from them, their stories and their energy,” she says.
Along with teaching classes, Rees has co-supervised Eta Sigma Gamma, the local Beta Phi Chapter of the National Health Education Professional Organization at UW-L, since 2003.
Nominations for the champions were received from throughout the state and reviewed by WWHF representatives, along with community members and local health representatives. Award recipients are recognized for demonstrating dedication to women’s health through exemplary achievement in a specific area of expertise.
For more information on the 2019 Champions in Women’s Health, visit www.wwhf.org/champions .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.