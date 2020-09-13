Campus Connection: UW-L tracks innovation during crisis

From an artist portraying hope and resilience to a distillery churning out hand sanitizer, the Coulee Region has met the crisis of COVID-19 with an array of innovative solutions.
These solutions — some meant to promote safety, others meant to lift spirits — are featured in a collection of briefs published by UW-La Crosse’s Menard Family Initiative, under the title “Innovation During Crisis: Response to COVID-19 in the Coulee Region.”
“Our front-line health care and essential workers deserve the heroic accolades they receive,” says Adam Hoffer, an economics professor at UW-L and the director of the Menard Initiative. “We wanted to give an opportunity to praise our behind-the-lines heroes, those innovators and leaders that took quick action when action was needed most. The response was truly inspirational.”
The Initiative accepted 11 briefs across five categories: health care, business pivots, new startups, education and community resources.
While different niches of the community responded to the pandemic in different ways, the briefs illustrate an overarching theme of community service, and the power of people coming together during difficult times.
Doctors at Mayo Clinic in La Crosse shared how the health system opened a drive-thru testing site, embraced virtual doctor visits and adopted a new set of standard operating procedures.
The La Crosse Community Foundation and Great Rivers United Way created an emergency relief fund that has disbursed more than $750,000 to nonprofits serving families in need.
And UW-L professors Heather Schenck (chemistry and biochemistry) and Melissa Weege (health professions) explained how teachers used to face-to-face instruction can best serve students in virtual formats.
Others confronted the virus with a paint brush in one hand and a palette in the other.
Jennifer Williams, a UW-L art professor, is painting a series of portraits as part of her “Painting Us Forward” project. The goal, she says, is to communicate hope and resilience through the faces of family, friends and small business owners enduring the pandemic.
“I began the paintings during the onset of the pandemic shutdown, realizing the impacts of social distancing on small businesses,” Williams explains. “The project is an artistic and empathic connection in solidarity with my community. These people and places are what make La Crosse special and unique.”
She also hopes the project will foster appreciation for art at a time when industries are given the label “essential” or “nonessential.”
“To sustain a robust and compassionate community, we need each other, and we need the arts in times of crisis,” she says. “Right now, we are challenged to consider what is essential, and there is no doubt that art is essential to our existence, a key to hope and evidence of our resilience.”
More evidence of that resilience can be found in the home of Amy Marohl.
Pre-COVID-19, Marohl, a mother of eight, ran a small Etsy shop out of her house, selling handmade items like table runners, curtains and reusable baby wipes.
When the pandemic set in, Etsy asked shop owners to consider pivoting their business to masks. Marohl, who had been making masks for local families and essential workers, saw an opportunity to grow her business while providing much-needed supplies.
“Special requests from customers started coming in, asking for a certain breed of dog on the face mask, or a type of food, or to make them in a child’s size,” says Marohl, who also sold themed masks for restaurants and grocery stores. A few of her masks even became best-sellers on Etsy.
She also found a way to involve her children, four of whom are homeschooled. Each time she shipped an order to a new state, her children colored it in on a map. It didn’t take long for them to color all 50.
“The shift of focus at this time of crisis helped not only my large family, but also over 1,000 of our customers,” she says. “The support from my family was very helpful, and they are all proud to be helping others across America.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!