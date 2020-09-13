Campus Connection: UW-L tracks innovation during crisis

The La Crosse Community Foundation and Great Rivers United Way created an emergency relief fund that has disbursed more than $750,000 to nonprofits serving families in need.

And UW-L professors Heather Schenck (chemistry and biochemistry) and Melissa Weege (health professions) explained how teachers used to face-to-face instruction can best serve students in virtual formats.

Others confronted the virus with a paint brush in one hand and a palette in the other.

Jennifer Williams, a UW-L art professor, is painting a series of portraits as part of her “Painting Us Forward” project. The goal, she says, is to communicate hope and resilience through the faces of family, friends and small business owners enduring the pandemic.

“I began the paintings during the onset of the pandemic shutdown, realizing the impacts of social distancing on small businesses,” Williams explains. “The project is an artistic and empathic connection in solidarity with my community. These people and places are what make La Crosse special and unique.”

She also hopes the project will foster appreciation for art at a time when industries are given the label “essential” or “nonessential.”