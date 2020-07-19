Campus Connection: Viterbo alum finds adventure in Tanzania

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Calista Holman stood in front of 300 students and shared the bad news. She wasn’t there to teach that day, but rather to say goodbye.

Holman, a member of the Peace Corps serving in Tanzania, Africa, had awoken that March morning to an email stating she and other volunteers were being evacuated because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the news of their departure the next day reverberated through the assembly in both English in Swahili, many students and fellow teachers started to cry.

“It was so hard to say goodbye to the students,” said Holman, who graduated from Viterbo in May 2019. “I start to cry now just thinking about it. But as difficult as it was, it was one of those experiences that made me realize my being there made a difference.”

The evacuation order had come as a shock. Everyone was aware of the pandemic, but the threat seemed very distant to Tanzania. She had less than 24 hours to pack and say goodbye before departing her mountain village.

“Students came and carried my stuff, and I had a crowd of more than 50 of them waiting with me for the bus,” she said.

Almost two years before that day as a senior biology major at Viterbo, Holman wasn’t sure of the career path she wanted to take after graduation.