Campus connection: Viterbo choir records in legendary studio

The studio was equipped, at Presley’s insistence, with a lighting system with variable colors, so the King could have different mood lighting depending on the song. For “Flight,” Allen chose a blue hue, the color of the sky.

Steve Duff, who plays keyboards in the Platinum Edition backing band, put together a video, setting footage from the recording studio and the choir rehearsing “Flight” on the bus to one of the two takes recorded at Studio B.

That evening, the choir went out for supper and a show at the Nashville Nightlife Dinner Theater. When the venue owner discovered that his dinner guests included Platinum Edition, he discretely approached Allen and asked if the choir would perform a number.

Allen agreed to the request, but kept it to herself. The Platinum Edition members didn’t find out until the emcee introduced them as guest performers from Viterbo University in La Crosse.

Once again, the choir performed “Flight,” and Allen said they did such a good job that the emcee said it was the best choir he’d ever heard.

“A lot of people came up to us afterward and thanked us for singing,” she said.