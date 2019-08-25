A pleasant surprise awaited the 285 new freshmen and their family members faced with the task of moving a carload of belongings into the Viterbo University residence halls last week.
Greeting them were more than 120 staff and student volunteers ready to help. This longtime Viterbo tradition is designed to demonstrate the university’s core value of hospitality and is always popular with the new students and their families. One of the volunteers was Viterbo President Glena Temple.
“Helping on move-in day is one of my favorite activities,” Temple said. “For families getting ready to make the transition to college, the day is a critical first step and this is a great way for us to make it begin as well as possible. I love being able to greet a family as they pull up and tell them we are here to help. Seeing them realize there are five, 10 or even more people to help them move all their items in efficiently and quickly is great. It brings smiles to the faces of people who were imagining many trips up flights of stairs and to and from the car. This is one way we hope to make students and families feel welcomed and immediately a part of our family.”
Joining Temple as volunteers were 29 other employees and 85 students. Some students signed up as part of a group, such as the Orientation Leaders, the women’s softball and men’s basketball teams, and ROTC cadets.
Most, however, volunteered to help on their own and for some it was the third year participating. Employee volunteers also report greatly enjoying the experience.
From a practical sense, this volunteer initiative greatly hastens the entire move-in process.
“Students can be in their rooms unpacking in 20 to 30 minutes, versus it taking the better part of a day to move everything in by themselves,” said Margy Frazier, Viterbo’s associate director of student life.
“We hear many comments and see social media posts from parents surprised and thankful for the help. We hope this first gesture leaves parents feeling affirmed they made a good choice in sending their son or daughter to Viterbo.”
Move-in day Aug. 22 was the beginning of Viterbo orientation weekend in preparation for the start of classes Aug. 26. New students spent the weekend learning about the university, living on campus, academics, the city of La Crosse and numerous other topics designed to help them transition to college life. They also hopefully had fun and have made a few friends. On Saturday, 320 Viterbo students and others performed three hours of volunteer service at 20 locations in the La Crosse area.
“We hope all our students have a very successful and safe school year,” Frazier said.
