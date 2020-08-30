Campus Connection: Viterbo professor conspires for common good

In a documentary called “Weapons of the Spirit” that came out in 1987 — the same year Long first performed at Viterbo — the filmmaker visits the town of Le Chambon, where the residents saved an estimated 5,000 Jewish people by hiding them from Nazi soldiers. He asks an elderly woman why they did it, and she responded that they were involved in a “conspiracy of goodness.”

So far, Thibodeau and Long have recorded 12 episodes. For each one, they agree on three stories and three songs on a common theme and go into Sound Strations Audio Productions to record with Brett Huus, who also videotapes the proceedings. Each of the episodes is 20-25 minutes, and they will be available for use in audio podcast and video form for a wide variety of audiences.

“They can be used by any business, organization or group of people who would like something uplifting,” Thibodeau said.

For example, Thibodeau noted, the Onalaska School District will share episodes monthly with students and then give them writing prompts based on the shows to help them get thinking more about the greater good.