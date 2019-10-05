In an age of heightened political disagreement, “cancel culture,” protests of speakers on college campuses nationwide and a seeming inability for many people to be respectful of each other, the Viterbo University Identities Project initiative is designed to promote educational opportunities and civil and constructive dialogue about difficult topics.
“We’ve seen great success with our Identities Project events,” said Margy Frazier, Viterbo associate director of student life and chair of the Identities Project committee.
“Subject matter has included the Black Lives Matter movement, the #MeToo movement, substance abuse, and the Take a Knee movement,” Frazier said. “By sharing expectations of the conversation at the beginning of each event and constructing a panel of staff, faculty, students and community members who hold a range of beliefs, we’ve been able to create spaces for people to share differing ideas without being disrespectful. Through many of our conversations, we have also found common ground in differing opinions.”
The program was launched in fall 2017 as the result of Viterbo student survey results indicating the desire for increased diversity and inclusion education and experiences on campus.
Topics are chosen by a committee consisting of staff and faculty members representing various offices and departments across campus, members of the Student Government Association and Breaking Barriers diversity club, and others who express interest.
Events include panel discussions, lectures and presentations, and screenings of documentaries and related discussion. Subjects include gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, social class and ethnicity.
You have free articles remaining.
“We have a solid range of topics each semester that are timely and relevant,” Frazier said. “We also gather feedback at every event, asking participants what they’d like to have us talk about in the future and how we can better educate and facilitate conversations.”
Frazier’s favorite was entitled “Human Library.” During this event, five participants from the community with a range of life experiences, challenges and identities were asked to share their life story. Audience members could visit with each participant to ask questions and connect personally.
“This event was so successful that our committee decided to make it a yearly tradition,” Frazier said. “Overall, feedback from students has been overwhelmingly positive. Ninety-four percent of last year’s survey respondents who participated in events agreed that they grew or learned as a result of their participation, and 99% agreed the program was changing the campus culture in a positive way.”
The Identities Project program was honored with the Association of Student Affairs at Catholic Colleges and Universities 2019 Best Practices for Mission Integration award in the category of Diversity, Inclusion and Related. It was chosen for the award because of its “direct impact on student learning and integration of Catholic identity and mission.”
Frazier was joined by Kirsten Gabriel, director of student life, and Rick Trietley, vice president for student affairs at the organization’s conference at the University of Dayton during the summer, at which they gave a presentation and accepted the award.
“Receiving the award was a great experience,” Frazier said. “To be recognized by our fellow Catholic colleges and universities as making an impact on our students regarding the important, but sometimes divisive topic of identity and diversity in thought, was an indicator that we are fulfilling our mission of preparing our students for a life of ethical leadership.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.