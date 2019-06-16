Viterbo biochemistry major Bryan Sengbusch has wanted to become a research scientist since he was in elementary school and heard about stem cells and their wondrous possibilities.
Sengbusch is receiving excellent preparation for his chosen career by participating in Viterbo University’s Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship (SURF) program.
Sengbusch, a Hudson native who will be a senior this fall, is one of 18 students conducting research in a wide array of academic fields as part of the initiative.
Viterbo’s SURF is an eight-week program in which students work with a faculty mentor to develop and conduct a significant research project and present their findings.
Participating students are paid a stipend. The decade-old program was established by benefactors to give students the opportunity of conducting research, which enhances their education and will serve them well whatever their academic field or chosen profession.
“It’s going well,” said Sengbusch of his experience this summer. “I just successfully passed a major milestone in the project. I plan to attend graduate school for stem cell biology when I graduate from Viterbo, so participating in this program was a logical step for me to follow.”
Sengbusch’s project is a continuation of lab work conducted in faculty member Scott Gabriel’s Advanced Biochemistry class this spring.
The project investigates a riboswitch that controls an antibiotic efflux gene. Sengbusch’s goal is to mutate the riboswitch’s sequence to better understand how the structure is acting to control the antibiotic efflux gene.
In layman’s terms, Sengbusch is studying how this gene is controlled.
He is testing to see what factors turn it on and shut it back off again in response to its environmental cues. This particular gene provides resistance to the antibiotic tetracycline, so as the medical and scientific communities deal with the growing worldwide problem of antibiotic resistance, this type of research is increasingly relevant.
Gabriel, an associate professor of chemistry, is serving as Sengbusch’s faculty mentor in the program. The study of gene regulation has long been a professional interest of his.
“As the faculty mentor, it is my role to help Bryan troubleshoot and support him as he further develops his research skills,” Gabriel said. “This intensive program gives students a taste of what a career in science might look like. Students have the opportunity to be curious and learn from both their successes and failures.”
Gabriel said the opportunity to teach small classes and work closely with students were two of the things that drew him to Viterbo.
“I am excited about and committed to helping students be successful on their career path,” Gabriel said. “I love to help students get to where they want to go. That is what drives me.”
