Campus Connection: Western food pantry use doubles during pandemic

Last summer, the Cavalier Cupboard’s location shifted from the second floor of Western’s Integrated Technology Center to the second floor of the newly remodeled Student Success Center, inside Western’s Learning Commons.

When the campus is open, students are able to use their student ID to access the cupboard. The Cupboard contains non-perishable food items and other necessities, including toiletries and baby items for families.

Since 2018, Western has worked on infusing poverty-informed practice into the college’s strategic plan. The foundations of poverty-informed practice are simple; meet the basic needs of each student, create a sense of belonging and accelerate the process at every opportunity to move toward stability.

Removing barriers, such as making the Cupboard more accessible and easier to fine, was critical.

“We don’t believe the need among our students has changed much over six years,” Reyburn says. “But our increased usage of the Cupboard came from our intentional efforts to serve our students better.”

Preparations for the fall term are underway, and the Cavalier Cupboard staff are confident they will continue to meet the needs of the students, even as the college partially reopens this September.

To learn more about the Cavalier Cupboard, visit www.westerntc.edu/food-pantry.