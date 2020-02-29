Campus Connection: With major remodel, Western Technical College to invest in apprenticeship program

Like many students his age, Mitch Hunter had different plans growing up.
An avid outdoorsman, Hunter once dreamed of going to college to become a wildlife biologist. After looking at potential career opportunities, however, he had his doubts.
“You’re going to college and putting yourself in a lot of debt and then not coming out with a job at the end, because there are no job openings for that type of field,” he said.
Amanda Ryan’s path was quite different. After spending three years in prison, Ryan learned the basics of building maintenance, plumbing and electricity through a course offered at the facility.
“I loved working with my hands,” Ryan said. “I love hard work. It consistently tests you.”
Both Hunter and Ryan eventually found the apprenticeship program offered through Western Technical College.
Now in their second year, Hunter and Ryan work most days onsite with their employers, learning on the go. Once every two weeks, Hunter and Ryan spend the day at Western’s welding and apprenticeship facility on the south side of La Crosse.
“Apprenticeship is post-secondary education, like a college or university,” said Carl Newman, a construction electrician apprenticeship instructor at Western. “There’s just once big difference — most of your training is done in the field.”
Apprentices are also paid while they go to school, essentially eliminating all debt. Newman adds that nearly 100% of apprentices have a job once they complete the program, which typically lasts five years. The average salary is between $60,000 and $70,000.
“They get paid to come to school,” Newman said. “You earn while you learn. You can come to school with no school work.”
Originally used as a temporary facility, Western’s welding and apprenticeship facility was not intended as a permanent learning space.
Over time, however, the building continued to sufficiently meet the needs of students. Despite this, Western students, faculty and administration agreed that an upgrade was needed.
“When I first showed up here, it looked like a warehouse garage,” Hunter said. “Showing up, I said, ‘Is this the right place? Is this Western?’ ”
“Right now, we lack the area to properly simulate what they’re going to see out in the real world,” Newman said. “It’s a converted building. It was not designed specifically for apprenticeship.”
Last week, Western announced a $3.5 million remodel of the facility. The project will dramatically improve the outside of the facility, providing a welcoming atmosphere for students. The interior will also be reconfigured with students in mind.
Both Ryan and Hunter say the project brings to light the benefits of becoming an apprentice, and demonstrates the college’s commitment to growing the region’s workforce.
“It’s going to get a more welcoming atmosphere, not some cold garage,” Ryan said.
“The nicest thing about this project is that we are getting recognized,” Hunter said. “The college realizes that apprenticeships are a big deal and putting in the money and the support to support us.”
Newman said the project will bring tangible benefits, but that it also validates the growing need for more students in the workforce.
“They really get the feeling that they are not just the ones in the temporary building,” he said. “It will make them feel like they are Western students.”
The project is scheduled to begin in May and conclude before fall semester. To learn more about Western’s apprenticeship program, visit www.westerntc.edu/apprenticeship.