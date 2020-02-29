Campus Connection: With major remodel, Western Technical College to invest in apprenticeship program

Like many students his age, Mitch Hunter had different plans growing up.

An avid outdoorsman, Hunter once dreamed of going to college to become a wildlife biologist. After looking at potential career opportunities, however, he had his doubts.

“You’re going to college and putting yourself in a lot of debt and then not coming out with a job at the end, because there are no job openings for that type of field,” he said.

Amanda Ryan’s path was quite different. After spending three years in prison, Ryan learned the basics of building maintenance, plumbing and electricity through a course offered at the facility.

“I loved working with my hands,” Ryan said. “I love hard work. It consistently tests you.”

Both Hunter and Ryan eventually found the apprenticeship program offered through Western Technical College.

Now in their second year, Hunter and Ryan work most days onsite with their employers, learning on the go. Once every two weeks, Hunter and Ryan spend the day at Western’s welding and apprenticeship facility on the south side of La Crosse.