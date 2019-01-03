Three people have filed for this spring’s La Crosse School Board election, but the race will not be hotly contested.
That’s because those three candidates are vying for three spots.
Wednesday evening was the deadline for candidates to file for the spring election, scheduled for April 2.
Dawn Comeau, who has served on the La Crosse school board since 2016, filed for re-election.
Juan Jimenez and Pelli Lee also filed, putting them in line for the at-large seats being vacated by Mary Larson and Tom Thompson.
Jimenez is the associate dean of general studies at Western Technical College. Lee is the youth outreach and transition coordinator for WisCorps, a nonprofit that provides life and employment skills to young people.
Elsewhere in local school board races:
Onalaska
Shawn McAlister and incumbent Ann Garrity are running for two at-large seats.
Holmen
Jan Wellik and incumbents Rebecca Rieber and Anita Jagodzinski are running for two at-large seats.
West Salem
Sean Gavaghan and incumbents Tom Grosskopf, Ken Schlimgen and Melinda Kopnisky-Bloomfield are running for three at-large seats.
Bangor
Incumbents Paul Wuensch, Douglas Servais and Joanie Wilcox are running for three at-large seats, while incumbent Shelly Piske is running for the board’s south seat.
