Two Cashton middle-schoolers took first place in critical thinking at the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference two weeks ago in San Antonio.
Seventh-grader Julia Boisen and sixth-grader Grayson Schmitz were recognized at the FBLA Awards of Excellence Program on July 2.
The duo earned top honors in a contest in which students were given 15 minutes to prepare a five-minute presentation on a particular prompt. They then gave their presentation in front of a panel of judges.
This was the first time Cashton students had a first-place finish at the national competition.
Attended by middle- and high-schoolers from across the United States and abroad, the conference is meant to enhance students’ business skills through more than 70 business-related events.
