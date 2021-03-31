Cathedral to hold Divine Mercy Sunday devotions April 11

Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament will begin at noon. Confessions will be heard throughout the afternoon along with hourly recitations of the Chaplet of Divine Mercy. An information video will be shown at 12:20 and 1:30 p.m. The devotion concludes with the Chaplet of Divine Mercy and Benediction at 3 p.m., the hour Jesus died by crucifixion. Participants are asked to come when you can; leave when you must.