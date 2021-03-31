Cathedral to hold Divine Mercy Sunday devotions April 11

Divine Mercy Sunday devotions will be held from noon to 3:15 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, 530 Main St., La Crosse.
Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament will begin at noon. Confessions will be heard throughout the afternoon along with hourly recitations of the Chaplet of Divine Mercy. An information video will be shown at 12:20 and 1:30 p.m. The devotion concludes with the Chaplet of Divine Mercy and Benediction at 3 p.m., the hour Jesus died by crucifixion. Participants are asked to come when you can; leave when you must.
In 2000, Pope John Paul II ordained Divine Mercy Sunday a week after Easter. For many Catholics, it is the conclusion of a nine-day novena beginning on Good Friday. The devotion is based on 1935 apparitions of and messages from Jesus reported by St. Faustina Kowalska, the "Apostle of Mercy." For more information, visit www.thedivinemercy.org/dms.php.