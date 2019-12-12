Caycee Bean says UW-La Crosse prof preyed on many women, and got away with it for years

The second investigation spanned nearly three months and included interviews with not just Bean, but also the other accusers.

The findings were handed over to Gow, who said in a campuswide email Tuesday that he “firmly believed” the testimony of the accusers and felt the evidence was “thorough and compelling enough to move the process of dismissing (Elgin) into its next phase.”

Gow said Elgin resigned rather than face possible dismissal, although the professor’s attorney said he stepped down only to ensure that he would not lose his accumulated sick leave, which is valued at thousands of dollars.

“Despite Professor Elgin’s desire to clear his name and reputation,” Gill said, “he could not put his family’s economic future at risk.”

The investigative report on Elgin’s conduct has not been released to the public, despite a formal request from the La Crosse Tribune. By law, Elgin has the opportunity to block any open-records requests for it.

Bean said the past year has broken her belief that UW-L had her best interests in mind when she first reported her complaint. It has also helped her to grasp just how often women face sexual misconduct at school or the workplace, she said.