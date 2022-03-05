 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central High School February students of the month

Freshman

  • Covien Gomez, student of Jesse and Erin Gomez
  • Ashani Yang, student of Mee Thao

Sophomores

  • Porter Culp, student of Thomas and Kimberley Culp
  • Emma Fischer, student of Todd and Kristi Fischer

Juniors:

  • Aiden Denzer, student of Holly Denzer and Ryan Denzer
  • Drew Wonderling, student of Kyle and Ann Wonderling

Seniors

  • Ashton Gallagher, student of John and Amanda Gallagher and Ashlea Martens
  • Nicholas Jarman, student of Benjamin and Annette Jarman
+7 
Aiden Denzer.png

Denzer
+7 
Ashani Yang-Gr 9.png

Yang
+7 
Ashton Gallagher.png

Gallagher
+7 
covien Gomez.png

Gomez
+7 
Drew Wonderling.png

Wonderling
+7 
Emma Fischer-Gr 10.png

Fischer
+7 
Nicholas Jarman-.png

Jarman
+7 
Porter Culp.png

Culp
