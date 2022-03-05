Central High School February students of the month:
Freshman
- Covien Gomez, student of Jesse and Erin Gomez
- Ashani Yang, student of Mee Thao
Sophomores
- Porter Culp, student of Thomas and Kimberley Culp
- Emma Fischer, student of Todd and Kristi Fischer
Juniors:
- Aiden Denzer, student of Holly Denzer and Ryan Denzer
- Drew Wonderling, student of Kyle and Ann Wonderling
Seniors
- Ashton Gallagher, student of John and Amanda Gallagher and Ashlea Martens
- Nicholas Jarman, student of Benjamin and Annette Jarman