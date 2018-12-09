Try 1 month for 99¢

Central High School November students of the month:

Ninth grade

  • Quinn Servais, student of Tony and Jennifer Servais
  • Alexia Moua, student of Pater Vang and Tou Moua

10th grade

  • Mahari Randle, student of Ronald Steele and Martina Randle
  • Madeline Masewicz, student of Robert and Jennifer Masewicz

11th grade

  • Julia Gasper, student of Michael and Cheri Gasper
  • Jordan Davis, student of Sarah and Mark Davis

12th grade

  • Andrea Tryggestad, student of Christina and Lance Tryggestad
  • Jake Prieur, student of Eric and Michelle Prieur
