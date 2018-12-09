Central High School November students of the month:
Ninth grade
- Quinn Servais, student of Tony and Jennifer Servais
- Alexia Moua, student of Pater Vang and Tou Moua
10th grade
- Mahari Randle, student of Ronald Steele and Martina Randle
- Madeline Masewicz, student of Robert and Jennifer Masewicz
11th grade
- Julia Gasper, student of Michael and Cheri Gasper
- Jordan Davis, student of Sarah and Mark Davis
12th grade
- Andrea Tryggestad, student of Christina and Lance Tryggestad
- Jake Prieur, student of Eric and Michelle Prieur
