 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Central High School staff and students evacuated after threat Monday morning

  • 0
Central High School

Central High School 

Students and staff have been evacuated after a threat was reported at La Crosse Central High School on Monday morning, and the community has been asked to avoid the area until further notice.

The School District of La Crosse announced the evacuation in a media release, which included a message the district shared with families and staff.

Employees and students are being sent to an alternate site at Longfellow Middle School where they will remain for the "immediate future," it said.

The district said emergency personnel and first responders are on the scene, and traffic in and out of the area around the high school, located on Losey Boulevard, is restricted.

The community is asked to avoid the area until further notice, and more information will be released when available.

Students who ride the bus will be transported home from Longfellow on their evening bus routes and students with vehicles at school are being released to transport themselves home. All other students can be picked up at Longfellow.

People are also reading…

This is a developing story and will be updated.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands of flights canceled in a single day due to omicron wave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News