Central High School student of the month for December:
Freshman
- Sydney Heise, student of Patrick and Lisa Heise
Sophomores
- Nadja Elston, student of Byron Elston and Maria Ramirez
- Jasper Pervisky, student of Jill Mc Intosh and John Pervisky
Juniors
- Ava Shivley, student of Joshua and Kim Shively
- Vibsake Thao, student of Song Yang
Seniors
- Cherchi Yang, student of Meng Yang and Ia Moua
- Lily Delap, student of Kyle and Julie Delap
