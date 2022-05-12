 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STUDENTS OF THE MONTH

Central High School students of the month for April

  • 0

Freshman

  • Grace Vue, student of Vee Xai Vue and Houa Vang
  • Mohammad Raed Kahil, student of Raed Kahil and Seba Safi

Sophomores

  • Gabrielle Jarman, student of Benjamin and Annette Jarman
  • Lilly Ackerman, student of Adam and Megan Ackerman

Juniors

  • Vivien Duwell, student of Ben and Jessica Ahnen
  • Grace Madsen, student of Michael and Jean Madsen

Seniors

  • Maggie Hannum, student of Brian Hannum and Angela and Kevin Strangman
  • Meng Yang, student of Naohoua Tony and Amanda Yang
+7 
Gabrielle Jarman.png

Jarman
+7 
Grace Madsen.png

Madsen
+7 
Lilly .png

Ackerman
+7 
Grace Gr.9.png

Vue  
+7 
Maggie Hannum.png

Hannum
+7 
Meng Yang.png

Yang
+7 
Mohammad Raed Kahil.png

Kahil
+7 
Vivien Duwell.png

Duwell
