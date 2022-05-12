Central High School students of the month for April

Central High Schools students of the month for April:
- Grace Vue, student of Vee Xai Vue and Houa Vang
- Mohammad Raed Kahil, student of Raed Kahil and Seba Safi
- Gabrielle Jarman, student of Benjamin and Annette Jarman
- Lilly Ackerman, student of Adam and Megan Ackerman
- Vivien Duwell, student of Ben and Jessica Ahnen
- Grace Madsen, student of Michael and Jean Madsen
- Maggie Hannum, student of Brian Hannum and Angela and Kevin Strangman
- Meng Yang, student of Naohoua Tony and Amanda Yang
