Central High School students of the month for April
9th grade
- Elijah Zielke, student of Karrie Zielke and Christopher Zielke
- Elly Lysne, student of Sally and Aaron Lysne
10th grade
- Jessica Subera, student of Dennis and Vicky Subera
- Peng Xiong, student of Kai Vang
11th grade
- Terrance Thompson, student of Ann Mc Caster and Terrance Thompson
- Sydney Montalvo, student of Amy and Luis Montalvo
12th grade
- Maria Robintson, student of Vivian Osornio and Robert Robinson
- William Bryant, student of Kevin and Michelle Bryant
