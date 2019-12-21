Central High School students of the month for December:
9th grade
- Ava Scholl, child of Edward and Lisa Klein Scholl
- Julie Lee, child of Sheng and Pa Xiong Lee
10th grade
- Therin Smith, child of Travis and Sarah Smith
- Ryan Quackenboss, child of D. Marshall and Heather Quackenboss
11th grade
- Juniper Rose, child of Whitedeer and Violette Rose
- Psalm Woody, child of Eddie and Brandy Woody
12th grade
- Allison Weinberger, child of Daniel and Lisa Weinberger
- Zena Xiong, child of May Vang