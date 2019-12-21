Central High School students of the month for December
Central High School students of the month for December

Central High School students of the month for December: 

9th grade

  • Ava Scholl, child of Edward and Lisa Klein Scholl
  • Julie Lee, child of Sheng and Pa Xiong Lee

10th grade

  • Therin Smith, child of Travis and Sarah Smith
  • Ryan Quackenboss, child of D. Marshall and Heather Quackenboss

11th grade

  • Juniper Rose, child of Whitedeer and Violette Rose
  • Psalm Woody, child of Eddie and Brandy Woody

12th grade

  • Allison Weinberger, child of Daniel and Lisa Weinberger
  • Zena Xiong, child of May Vang
