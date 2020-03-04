Central High School students of the month for February:
9th grade
- Mostafa Maneshi, child of Abolfazl Maneshi and Fatemeh Ameri
- Pa Chia Yang, child of Chue Yang and Xe Lee
10th grade
- Brooklyn Biondo, child of Patrick and Nicole Biondo
- Emily Van Riper, child of Lynn Miller and Thad Van Riper
11th grade
- William Isaac Head, child of Gregory and Lara Head
- Mario Vang, child of Lioel Zuniga and Yee Xiong
12th grade
- Julian Goldstein, child of Jason and Clara Goldstein
- Claire Ivens, child of Rob and Tiffin Ivens