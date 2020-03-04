Central High School students of the month for February
Central High School students of the month for February:

9th grade

  • Mostafa Maneshi, child of Abolfazl Maneshi and Fatemeh Ameri
  • Pa Chia Yang, child of Chue Yang and Xe Lee

10th grade

  • Brooklyn Biondo, child of Patrick and Nicole Biondo
  • Emily Van Riper, child of Lynn Miller and Thad Van Riper

11th grade

  • William Isaac Head, child of Gregory and Lara Head
  • Mario Vang, child of Lioel Zuniga and Yee Xiong

12th grade

  • Julian Goldstein, child of Jason and Clara Goldstein
  • Claire Ivens, child of Rob and Tiffin Ivens
