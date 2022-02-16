 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central High School students of the month for January

  • 0

Freshman

  • Harper Zietlow, student of Brantley and Braeden Keeney
  • Emily Allen, student of Amanda Allen and the late Mark Allen

Sophomores

  • Ruby Greening, student of Victoria Harmer and John E Greening
  • Carmen Mondragon, student of Shawna Mondragon and Alejandro Estrada

Juniors

  • Taryn Winga, student of Andrew and Libby Winga
  • David Eber, student of Laura and Alan Eber

Seniors

  • Hanna Swanson, student of Heather Swanson 
  • Connor Perry, student of Tammy Schmidt and Jason Underferth and Brian and Janelle Perry
