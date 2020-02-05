Central High School students of the month for January:
9th grade
- Kelechi Nduka, student of Joesph and Ngozi Nduka
- Neena Yang, student of Kao Thao and Neng Yee Yang
10th grade
- Izabella Britten, student of Daniel Britten and Elizabeth Digby-Britten
- Noah Compan, student of Jesus Guerra and Martha Compan
11th grade
- Katie Murphy, student of Jeffrey and Jill Murphy
- Mackenzie Breidel, student of John and Darcie Breidel
12th grade
- Cole Denzer, student of Holly Denzer and Ryan Denzer
- Kalia Vue, student of Kao and Niki Vue