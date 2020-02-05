Central High School students of the month for January
0 comments

Central High School students of the month for January

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Central High School students of the month for January:

9th grade

  • Kelechi Nduka, student of Joesph and Ngozi Nduka
  • Neena Yang, student of Kao Thao and Neng Yee Yang

10th grade

  • Izabella Britten, student of Daniel Britten and Elizabeth Digby-Britten
  • Noah Compan, student of Jesus Guerra and Martha Compan

11th grade

  • Katie Murphy, student of Jeffrey and Jill Murphy
  • Mackenzie Breidel, student of John and Darcie Breidel

12th grade

  • Cole Denzer, student of Holly Denzer and Ryan Denzer
  • Kalia Vue, student of Kao and Niki Vue
+7 
Cole Denzer-Gr 12.jpg

Denzer
+7 
Izabella Britten-Gr 10.jpg

Britten
+7 
Kalia Vue-Gr 12.jpg

Vue
+7 
Katie Murphy-Gr. 11.jpg

Murphy
+7 
Kelechi Nduka-Gr 9.jpg

Nduka
+7 
Mackenzie Breidel-Gr 11.jpg

Breidel
+7 
Neena Yang-Gr 9.jpg

Yang
+7 
Noah Compan-Gr 10.jpg

Compan
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News