Central High School students of the month for March:
Grade 9
- Devon Fielding, student of Lorri Fielding and Desiree Delao
- Flora Zaccone, student of Corinna Zaccone
Grade 10
- Samantha Tunks, student of Craig and Lana Tunks
- Meng Xiong, student of Leng Xiong and Doua Lee
Grade 11
- Isabel Burgos, student of Kara and Fabio Burgos
- Maximillian Hein, student of Lisa Hein and Brian Hein
Grade 12
- Autumn Beyer, student of Jason and Jodi Beyer
- Todd Werner, student of Larry and Jan Werner
