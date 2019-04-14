Try 3 months for $3

Central High School students of the month for March:

Grade 9

  • Devon Fielding, student of Lorri Fielding and Desiree Delao
  • Flora Zaccone, student of Corinna Zaccone

Grade 10

  • Samantha Tunks, student of Craig and Lana Tunks
  • Meng Xiong, student of Leng Xiong and Doua Lee

Grade 11

  • Isabel Burgos, student of Kara and Fabio Burgos
  • Maximillian Hein, student of Lisa Hein and Brian Hein

Grade 12

  • Autumn Beyer, student of Jason and Jodi Beyer
  • Todd Werner, student of Larry and Jan Werner
