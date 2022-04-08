 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Central High School students of the month for March

  • 0

Central High Schools students of the month for March:

Freshman

  • Jia Shi Moua, student of Bao Yang and Shou Moua
  • Laurel Erickson, student of Gregg and Nancy Erickson

Sophomores:

  • Angel Enriquez, student of Sarita Laines-Rivera
  • Nora Erickson, student of Jon and Jane Erickson

Juniors

  • Lauren Buley, student of Matthew and Lisa Buley
  • Trysten Fish, student of Bridget and Mark Skolos

Seniors

  • Katherine Arlt, student of Kevin and Carol Arlt
  • Connor Mellor, student of Teressa Mellor-Kerrigan and John Kerrigan and Jeff Hubbard
+7 
Angel Enriquez-.jpg

Enriquez
+7 
Connor Mellor.jpg

Mellor
+7 
Jia Shi Moua.jpg

Moua
+7 
Katherine Arlt.jpg

Arlt
+7 
Laurel Erickson.jpg

L. Erickson
+7 
Lauren Buley.jpg

Buley
+7 
Nora Erickson.jpg

N. Erickson
+7 
Trysten Fish.jpg

Fish
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sydney evacuates thousands as torrential rain hits east coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News