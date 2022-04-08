Central High School students of the month for March

Central High Schools students of the month for March:
Freshman
- Jia Shi Moua, student of Bao Yang and Shou Moua
- Laurel Erickson, student of Gregg and Nancy Erickson
Sophomores:
- Angel Enriquez, student of Sarita Laines-Rivera
- Nora Erickson, student of Jon and Jane Erickson
Juniors
- Lauren Buley, student of Matthew and Lisa Buley
- Trysten Fish, student of Bridget and Mark Skolos
Seniors
- Katherine Arlt, student of Kevin and Carol Arlt
- Connor Mellor, student of Teressa Mellor-Kerrigan and John Kerrigan and Jeff Hubbard